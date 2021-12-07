Nadia Malik, first-ever female executive engineer in Sanghar

SUKKUR: For the first time in the history of District Sanghar, a female engineer Nadia Malik has been posted as Executive Engineer, Education Works Department, Sanghar. After assuming the charge, Nadia Malik said that she will work diligently to serve the people of Sanghar under the guidance of senior officials. The Executive Engineer pledged to prepare a comprehensive plan to renovate school buildings. Malik said she will also ensure the completion of ongoing schemes of the department.
