Five injured in rivals’ firing in Lahore

LAHORE: Around five people were injured after two rival groups clashed with each other over setting up of a vendor stall in Raiwind City Model Bazaar on Monday.

A man had set up a stall which annoyed a group who removed it, which led to firing between two groups. As a result, five people got injuries. They were identified as Asif, Waseem Khan, Adil, Shahzad and Shan. They were shifted to a nearby hospital. PROTEST: Family members and relatives of a victim, who died after he got a wrong injection at a private clinic, staged a protest and held doctor responsible for his death.