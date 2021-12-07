Ex-IHC judge was removed on admitted facts: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was removed from his service in a reference on the basis of admitted facts.

The court questioned if there was any precedent available whereby a judge removed on the recommendations of Supreme Judicial Council was later on restored. The once outspoken judge was removed from the high judicial office on the recommendations of the Supreme Judicial Council under Article 209 of the Constitution for delivering a controversial speech on July 21, 2018 at the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi, thus being guilty of misconduct.