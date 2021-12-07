Sialkot incident a gruesome act: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Islam is a religion of peace and safety adding there is no room for evils like terrorism, sectarianism and fanaticism in it.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM termed the lynching of a foreigner a gruesome act that had saddened the whole country. Nobody is allowed to take law into own hands, he repeated and asserted that the culprits of the Sialkot incident had badly damaged the national image. The culprits would be given exemplary punishment, he repeated.

MONOCLE: On the direction of the chief minister, monocle was put on the statue of Quaid-i-Azam under the supervision of Vehari DC Khizr Afzaal. The CM had taken strict notice of the incident and directed for the protection of the statue. An FIR has also been registered.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the escape of prisoners from Model Town kutchery and directed to hold an inquiry to identify the negligent officials for disciplinary action. The early arrest of the escapees should also be ensured, he added.

GRIEVED: The chief minister has expressed deep grief over the crash of Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter in Siachen and paid tributes to martyred Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeshan Jahanzeb. The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families adding that both the officers had embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.