America, allies warn Ethiopia unlawful detentions ‘must cease’

WASHINGTON: The United States and allies sounded the alarm on Monday over reports the Ethiopian government has unlawfully detained large numbers of citizens on ethnic grounds.
"We... are profoundly concerned by recent reports of the Ethiopian government’s detention of large numbers of Ethiopian citizens on the basis of their ethnicity and without charge," the joint statement issued by the US State Department said.
Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom joined the United States in urging the Ethiopian government to "cease immediately" the arrests, saying "many of these acts likely constitute violations of international law."
