JI Nowshera leader joins PTI

NOWSHERA: A local leader of Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday quit his party and announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Nasrullah Shaheen, the district general secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami, made the announcement at a public gathering in the presence of his family members and a large number of supporters.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak and other party leaders attended the event.

Dr Imran Khattak welcomed the new entrants into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and said his party would not let them down and would try its best to come up to their expectations. In his address, Nasrullah Shaheen reposed confidence in the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and vowed to work for strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

The PTI leaders said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its five-year term and the opposition parties would not be able to bring it down by staging protest demonstrations.

They said that inflation was an international issue and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should not be blamed for it. The opposition, they said, had lost the support of the people, therefore, they had resorted to staging useless protests.

Our Peshawar Bureau adds: A leader of Jamaat-i-Islami Chitral and senior journalist, Zahiruddin Ajiz also announced to join PTI.

He announced the decision at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club. Minister for Information Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Wazir Zada, PTI Upper Chitral president Rahmat Ghazi and senior leader Abdul Latif were also present on the occasion.