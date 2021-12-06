Overcharging on edible items continues in Lahore

LAHORE: The prices of majority of seasonal vegetables recorded a declining trend this week in official rate lists but not in the markets due to non-existence of the writ of the government.

The rates of almost all seasonal vegetables are now on the reduction side in the official rate list as the supplies are improved. However, the consumers failed to get benefit of this trend as the government machinery could not enforce the official rate list in the City.

The district management officials made some “surprise visit” in the markets to meet their fines targets and after meeting the targets they went back to their offices while the buyers kept on braving overcharging not only on fruits and vegetables, but also on meat.

The price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs34 per kg, fixed at Rs194 per kg, while it sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs281 per kg, and sold at Rs300 to 550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs56 to 59 per kg, B-Grade at Rs52 to 54 per kg mixed sold at Rs80 per kg, potato sugar-free A-grade increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs44 to 46 per kg, B-grade at Rs38 to 40 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs37 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, and C-grade at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at sold at Rs35 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80 to 85 per kg, and C-grade at Rs70 to 75 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

The price of garlic local was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged at Rs270 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg.

Bitter gourd reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Spinach farm was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 and spinach local fixed at Rs30 to 32 per, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of pea was fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 60 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs85 to 88 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs46 to 48 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs33 to 35 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandhari fixed at Rs195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs420 to 430 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs260 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 420 per kg.

Guava was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Orange price was increased by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs115 to 120 per dozen, B-grade at Rs70 to 73 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 150 per dozen.