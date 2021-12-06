 
close
Monday December 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Oil tanker catches fire

December 06, 2021

NANKANA SAHIB: An oil tanker caught fire here on Sunday. Reportedly, the oil tanker was carrying 50,000 litres oil when suddenly its tyres caught fire and later the oil tanker also caught fire at the M-3 Motorway. Later, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Akram along with other staffers rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.