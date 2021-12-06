Cop hit to death in Lahore

LAHORE: A 30-year-old trainee ASI was killed by a speeding car in the Nawab Town police area here Sunday. TASI Babar Ali of Pind Gopi Rai, Thokar Niaz Baig was posted at Hanjarwal police station. He was on his way to Ayub Chowk for election duty when a rashly-driven car hit his bike, resulting into his instant death. The driver left his car on the spot and escaped.
Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim's uncle. Later, his Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. Punjab IG, Lahore CCPO, DIG Operations, divisional SPs, subordinate officers and family members attended.
