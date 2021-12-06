NA-133 by-poll Politics of money buried, says Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson for the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar said the politics of money had been buried in NA-133 by-election.

Attempts to purchase vote for Rs2,000 each also proved failure as those receiving money did not come out for casting their votes, he said while addressing the annual convocation of a private university here Sunday.

He said NA-133 by-election conducted the autopsy of the politics of money and the capitalist politicians. The voters practically rejected the election as PTI was not contesting the by-poll and everyone saw the practical proof of this fact. He said the people had badly rejected the masterminds of rigging mafia. This reflects how much such elements are hated by the people. Now PMLN and the PPP are fully aware that their old tactics of rigging would no longer work.

Hasaan Khawar said that the next elections would be a trial of election reforms. He termed the turnout of NA-133 by-election a real result because the voters by remaining in their homes cleared the situation.