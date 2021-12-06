Great debate

Pakistan is still caught up in the debate of English versus Urdu. Those who favour Urdu as the primary medium of communication and learning argue that by adopting English we are promoting the English culture. They also claim that if the older Muslim civilisation made progress in all fields using Arabic, we can make scientific breakthroughs using Urdu. True as that may be, it must be pointed out that the Muslim scholars of old did not shy away from translating Greek and Roman literature and philosophy to Arabic to learn. Progress is not dependent on language alone.

Given that today’s educational system is not endeavouring to create a body of knowledge in Urdu and that most recent knowledge and philosophy is available in the English language, learning English is a requirement of students today. This does not mean that Urdu is being neglected. Until educational institutions translate contemporary knowledge into Urdu, they should teach English properly to allow young people to participate and compete in the job market.

Shaharyar Rafique

Islamabad