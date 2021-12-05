PML-N condemns Sialkot incident

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat condemning the Sialkot incident.

The resolution was filed by PMLN MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt here on Saturday. In the resolution, she said that the Pakistani nation was ashamed of this incident.

“A foreign national is burnt alive in the square in broad daylight but the administration is nowhere to be seen,” she said and demanded that immediate and transparent investigation be carried out into the Sialkot incident and those involved in the incident be brought to justice.