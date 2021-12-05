PML-N condemns Sialkot incident

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat condemning the Sialkot incident.
The resolution was filed by PMLN MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt here on Saturday. In the resolution, she said that the Pakistani nation was ashamed of this incident.
“A foreign national is burnt alive in the square in broad daylight but the administration is nowhere to be seen,” she said and demanded that immediate and transparent investigation be carried out into the Sialkot incident and those involved in the incident be brought to justice.
LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.According to details, Nayyer...
LAHORE : At least 7131 cases were registered against professional beggars across the province and 7430 accused were...
LAHORE: Al-Khidmat Foundation Central Punjab and Punjab Baitul Maal distributed 50 sewing machines, 30 wheelchairs, 20...
LAHORE : Workers, students, peasants and trade union leaders from public and private enterprises across Pakistan...
LAHORE: Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco Shores Saturday called for a new strategy to cement...
LAHORE: The District Administration retrieved 2 kanals and 19 marlas of state land worth Rs 80 million through three...