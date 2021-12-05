 
Over 20 drown as bus swept into flooded river in Kenya

By AFP
December 05, 2021
Nairobi: More than 20 people drowned on Saturday when a bus travelling to a wedding in Kenya was swept away by fast-flowing waters as it tried to cross a flooded river.

Onlookers screamed as the yellow school bus hired to take a church choir and other revellers to the ceremony in Kitui County keeled over and sank as the driver tried to navigate the surging waters.