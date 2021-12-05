Elite National Boxing Championship finals today

LAHORE: There were 19 men’s semifinals and seven women’s semifinals in 38th Men & 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Final matches and the closing ceremony will be held on Sunday (today). The winners will be conferred with the newly designed championship belt and other prizes.

Administrator DHA Lahore, Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti, was also present among the charged crowd cheering the participants. He also presented a souvenir to President of Pakistan Boxing Federation Khalid Mahmood on behalf of DHA Lahore.