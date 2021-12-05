Elite National Boxing Championship finals today

LAHORE: There were 19 men’s semifinals and seven women’s semifinals in 38th Men & 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex here on Saturday.
Final matches and the closing ceremony will be held on Sunday (today). The winners will be conferred with the newly designed championship belt and other prizes.
Administrator DHA Lahore, Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti, was also present among the charged crowd cheering the participants. He also presented a souvenir to President of Pakistan Boxing Federation Khalid Mahmood on behalf of DHA Lahore.
KARACHI: Bahawalpur defeated Islamabad by six wickets to win National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship title at Moin...
LAHORE: Mohammad Shoaib and Muzamil Murtaza moved into the men’s singles final of the Hassan Tariq Rahim National...
BRISBANE: Tim Paine could return to cricket despite being “shattered” by a sexting scandal that saw him quit as...
LONDON: Chelsea crashed to a shock 3-2 defeat at West Ham as Arthur Masuaku’s fortuitous late winner capped the...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s chances of going for training to South Africa look...
LAHORE: The Brighto Paints High Goal Exhibition Polo Match that was played between Pakistan and Argentina to celebrate...