HMC Peshawar starts free Covid-19 booster jabs

PESHAWAR: Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) has started a single additional Covid-19 vaccination for selected categories as per the Ministry of National Health Service Regulation and Coordination guidelines.

The booster jab is available for persons with low immune system, citizens above 50 years of age and healthcare workers.

According to the guidelines, healthcare workers and senior citizens will get the jab free of cost; however, the persons below 50 years of age or traveling abroad will have to pay Rs1270 per dose.

Medical Director MTI-HMC Dr Shahzad Akbar said that the hospital has made all arrangements in this regard.

As per the new guidelines, it is recommended that the person receiving the booster vaccine should have received the last vaccine at least 6 months ago.

People recovering from a recent Covid-19 infection may wait for 28 days for the booster jab.

According to the guidelines, additional doses may be the same as the initial vaccine based on the availability. However, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can be used as an additional dose.

A press release claimed that the Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar is the only booster vaccination center in Peshawar as notified by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.