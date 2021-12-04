Irfan Mehar’s murder: SHC CJ summons CCPO, DIG

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh while taking notice of murder of Irfan Mahar, Secretary of Sindh Bar Council (SBC), summoned the Karachi Police Chief and DIG Investigations to appear in person before him and submit a report entailing details of action so far taken. The SSP East and the investigation officer have also been summoned to the court on December 6.

The Secretary of Sindh Bar Council Irfan Mehar was killed by unidentified assailants in Gulistan-e-Johar on December 1, when he was returning home after dropping children to school. Different lawyers’ organizations, bar associations and civil society organizations protesting over the murder of Irfan Mahar are demanding immediate arrest of killers.