OGRA chief appointment case: NAB opposes acquittal pleas of Gilani, Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday opposed the acquittal pleas of former prime ministers Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in chairman OGRA Toqeer Sadiq appointment reference. The NAB requested the court to dismiss the acquittal pleas of the accused as the reference still falls in the jurisdiction of accountability court after the amendments in NAB Ordinance.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the acquittal pleas of Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others. NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif pleaded that there was solid evidence against the accused and prayed the judge to dismiss the acquittal pleas.
At this, the court sought final arguments from the two sides on the next hearing on December 10. The NAB had named six accused in the reference which alleged them for appointing Toqeer Sadiq as chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
