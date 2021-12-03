UNESCO’s mission to mitigate climate change to be supported

Islamabad : Participants at an outreach event ‘UNESConnect’ held here pledged to support UNESCO’s mission in Pakistan to mitigate climate change, increase access to education, leverage digital technologies to reduce inequalities, and preserve Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage for future generations.

Around 100 stakeholders including government representatives, diplomatic partners, civil society, stakeholders from development and private sector, artists, activists and experts gathered at the event held at a local hotel by UNESCO Pakistan.

The event marked UNESCO’s 75-year legacy of working to promote peace in Pakistan and across the world through delivering immense contributions in science, education, culture and heritage as well as renewed commitments towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is a specialied agency of the United Nations working closely with the government and people of Pakistan since 1958. UNESCO was founded with the mission of contributing to peace and security by promoting international collaboration through education, science, culture, and information.

Speaking on the occasion, UNESCO Representative to Pakistan Patricia McPhillips stated, a successful development agenda requires inclusive partnerships. UNESCO believes in a partnership-based approach founded on a sense of shared purpose and mutual accountability. Together, we want to find newer, better, more sustainable ways to make a difference.