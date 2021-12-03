Rimsha qualifies for National Boxing final

LAHORE: Rimsha of Punjab was the first to make it to the final of the ladies event on the third day of the 38th Men & 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship being held at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex.

Rimsha defeated Natasha Urooj of AJK in Women's Fly 50-52kg semifinal.

Results: Quarterfinals men

46-48kgs: Jahanzaib Khan beat Muhammad Zafar

46-48kgs: Eidullah beat Ehsan Rauf

Fly 48-51kgs: Daud Khan beat Somama Rehman

Fly 48-51kgs: Talha beat Muhammad Maaz

Bantam 51-54kgs: Muhammad Qasim beat Mohsin Mehmood

Bantam 51-54kgs: Mehroz beat Muhammad Raza

Feather 54-57kgs: Ilyas Hussain beat Niamatullah

Feather 54-57kgs: Sikandar Khan beat Hasan Ali

Light 57-60kgs: Ibrahim beat Zahid Khan

Light 57-60kgs: Shahab-Ud-Din beat Najad Ali

Light Welter 60-63.5kgs: Rafiullah beat Azhar Ali

Light Welter 60-63.5kgs: Naqeebullah beat Saim Sheikh

Welter 63.5-67kgs: Qadir Khan beat Nadeem Ahmed

Welter 63.5-67kgs: Suleman Baloch beat Imran

Welter 63.5-67kgs: Ali Ahmed beat Zubair Khan.