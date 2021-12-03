Rimsha qualifies for National Boxing final

LAHORE: Rimsha of Punjab was the first to make it to the final of the ladies event on the third day of the 38th Men & 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship being held at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex.
Rimsha defeated Natasha Urooj of AJK in Women's Fly 50-52kg semifinal.
Results: Quarterfinals men
46-48kgs: Jahanzaib Khan beat Muhammad Zafar
46-48kgs: Eidullah beat Ehsan Rauf
Fly 48-51kgs: Daud Khan beat Somama Rehman
Fly 48-51kgs: Talha beat Muhammad Maaz
Bantam 51-54kgs: Muhammad Qasim beat Mohsin Mehmood
Bantam 51-54kgs: Mehroz beat Muhammad Raza
Feather 54-57kgs: Ilyas Hussain beat Niamatullah
Feather 54-57kgs: Sikandar Khan beat Hasan Ali
Light 57-60kgs: Ibrahim beat Zahid Khan
Light 57-60kgs: Shahab-Ud-Din beat Najad Ali
Light Welter 60-63.5kgs: Rafiullah beat Azhar Ali
Light Welter 60-63.5kgs: Naqeebullah beat Saim Sheikh
Welter 63.5-67kgs: Qadir Khan beat Nadeem Ahmed
Welter 63.5-67kgs: Suleman Baloch beat Imran
Welter 63.5-67kgs: Ali Ahmed beat Zubair Khan.
KARACHI: The preparation for Pakistan’s first ever sports extravaganza at educational institutions level named...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising judokas Qaiser Afridi and Sajjad Khan Haqqani have reached Beirut to feature in the...
ISLAMABAD: Approval and implementation of the proposed National Sports Policy will be on the top of agenda in a...
KARACHI: DHA’s M Khalid on Thursday fired an impressive round of 71 to surprisingly emerge as a joint leader along...
KARACHI: Russia’s prominent judo Olympian Musa Mogushkov has refused to serve as Pakistan coach.“Yes Musa has...
KARACHI: Eyeing qualification for the next year’s Commonwealth Games to be held in England, Pakistani weightlifters...