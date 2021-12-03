Pakistan lose to SA in Junior World Cup

ISLAMABAD: South Africa defeated Pakistan in penalty shootout in the Junior Hockey World Cup underway in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

Following 3-3 draw in the scheduled time, South Africa beat Pakistan 4-1 on penalty shootouts to make them eligible to play for 9th and 10th position play-off match while Pakistan will now contest the 11th & 12th position match.

During schedule time Abu Zar, Abdul Hannan and Abdul Rehman scored while Adeel Latif netted a lone goal for the Greenshirts on a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, surprise package of the tournament France will take on Argentina in the first semi-final today Friday while the second will see India playing Germany.