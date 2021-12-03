Brother of bride killed in aerial firing in Sanghar

SUKKUR: The brother of a bride was killed in celebratory aerial firing in district Sanghar on Thursday.
The family of the bride was carrying out aerial firing to celebrate their sister’s wedding at Shahamir Panhwar Colony in district Sanghar when one of the bullets hit the bride’s brother, 26-year old Muhammad Alam killing him instantly.
