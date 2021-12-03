Saudi forces delegation witnesses Pak Army drill

ISLAMABAD: Field Fire and Battle Inoculation exercise was held by Okara Formation at Khairpur Tamewali Ranges. The exercise was witnessed by Saudi Armed Forces delegation led by Brigadier General Amer Moghram H. Al Shehri.

The visiting Saudi delegation appreciated the skilful planning and professional conduct of the exercise and lauded the standards and operational readiness of the participating troops. Faculty members and students of different schools and colleges also witnessed the military training activities.