Measures being taken to control inflation: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the required steps were being taken to control inflation in the country by the federal and provincial governments.

Talking to the media persons, he said there has been a substantial decrease in the prices of essential commodities as compared to the last year due to the administrative actions taken by the Centre and provinces.

The minister said the price of sugar had been reduced by Rs60 per kilogram due to the measures taken by the PTI governments at the federal and provincial levels, including the action against hoarders and starting crushing season of sugarcane timely in various provinces.

He said today, ex-mill rate of sugar exists between Rs85 and Rs90, adding that the Sindh government deliberately delayed the start of crushing season in the province, which spiked the sweetener rate. He further said the provincial government delayed the crushing season in a bid to benefit the hoarders and profiteers patronised by the PPP.