Timelines of CPEC projects be adhered, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised that timelines specified for completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects should be adhered to, adding the government is fully committed to provisions of CPEC agreements.

The premier said this while chairing a high-level meeting Wednesday to review progress on CPEC projects. He said China has been a time-tested friend of Pakistan and that the government accords high priority to implementation and operationalisation of CPEC projects. He highlighted that continuity of policies is essential for long-term projects in order to achieve maximum benefits for the country.

Earlier, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor briefed the meeting about updated status of CPEC projects. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Ali Haider Zaidi, Asad Umar, finance adviser Shaukat Tarin, commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officers.

According to another report, the PM directed for emergency measures and out-of-the-box solutions to control smuggling of wheat, urea, sugar, flour, petrol and money-laundering, inflicting massive damage to country’s economy.

He emphasised that the cost of smuggling was hurting Pakistan’s stability. He observed this while presiding a high-level meeting to review anti-smuggling and anti money-laundering steps.

He said heavy damage is inflicted on country’s economy due to smuggling of food commodities, owing to price differential. He added that smuggling creates artificial shortage of commodities and ultimately results in price hike.

He directed that all stakeholders should undertake emergency measures and bring out-of-the-box solutions to control smuggling of essential commodities. He emphasised that the objective is to provide relief to the common man against price hike. The meeting was informed that FIA has undertaken extensive investigations against illegal money-laundering and holding of US dollars. It was apprised that manpower is being increased at border crossings to check goods and to ensure that each load is recorded for tracking purposes. The meeting was briefed that significant success has been achieved to control petrol smuggling and operations against hoarders. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Sh Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Asad Umar, finance adviser Shaukat Tarin, commerce adviser Razak Dawood, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, State Bank governor, FBR chairman, senior civil and military officers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the FBR team for achieving a 35% increase in revenues in November over last year and 37% increase in the five months over last year.

He tweeted Wednesday, “congratulations to the FBR team for achieving a 35% increase in revenues in November over last year and 37% increase in the five months over last year”. On the other hand, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo called on the prime minister.