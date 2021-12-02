Team to survey Mingora in January for traffic plan

PESHAWAR: A survey team is expected to visit Mingora in January next year to examine a master plan for traffic management of Mingora city, Swat district.

According to a handout, water shortage and traffic congestion are major problems of Mingora town.

“This will be the first time that any master plan for traffic management will be worked out,” stated Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) for Swat.He was presiding over a meeting in Peshawar to examine different proposals for the preparation of master plans for traffic management of Mingora, Peshawar and Abbottabad cities.The meeting reviewed the preparation of a traffic master plan for the three cities and considered different proposals. The meeting was attended by Project Director Urban Mobility Authority Engineer Adil Jamil, Traffic Engineer Assadullah Jan and other officers. MPA Fazal Hakeem said that population and business activities had increased in the cities of KP and in such cases, traffic related problems have arisen.