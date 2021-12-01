Rana Sakhawat’s murder a targeted killing: PTI leader

SUKKUR: PTI’s central vice president and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday said PTI activist Rana Sakhawat was shot dead in a targeted killing, while some elements were attempting to portray it as an ethnically-motivated incident.
The PTI leader, along with other party leaders, visited Laalu Raink town of Qambar Shahdadkot district to condole with the family of slain PTI activist Rana Sakhawat Rajput. Speaking to the media, he said that Rajput was a close companion of PM Imran Khan and a founding member of PTI. He said Sakhawat Rajput was an effective voice of the PTI in the far-flung areas of Qambar Shahdadkot, adding that the brave political worker and social activist was assassinated in broad daylight, while the assailants were still at large. The PTI leader, criticising Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, said he visited the area on Monday but did not visit the bereaved family to condole the death.
