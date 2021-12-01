11 shelter schools built in AJK: official

MANSEHRA: The Saibaan development organisation with the financial assistance of the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has built 11 shelter schools in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have built 11 schools in the remote parts of Muzaffarabad and handed them over to the education department,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the chief executive officer Saibaan, told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said that Saibaan was working in collaboration with the AJK government and handed those built schools to Khawaja Ehsan, the AJK education secretary, at a ceremony held in Muzaffarabad. “We have been working since 2016 in the Neelum, Hatian, and Muzafar Abad districts to bring out-of-school-children to schools and achieved our set targets,” Alfaizi said.