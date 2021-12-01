PIC summons AIG, PIO on Dec 6

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has summoned the AIG (IAB) and the public information officer (PIO) on December 6 after the DIG (IAB) branch gave wrong information in connection with an inquiry.

According to directives issued in the Khalid Saeed vs DIG (Accountability) case, the applicant, Khalid Saeed, said he had demanded the reports of inquiries conducted by the SP Sadr and the SP Cantt, Lahore, against Sub-inspector Asad Abbas. Khalid said the Police Department informed him that the inquiries are in process.

The commission said in its order that the inquiries had been completed on August 2, 2020. The commission directed the AIG (Inquiries) and the PIO to explain their position after personally appearing before the commission. The commission also ordered to give attested copies of the inquiries to the complainant.