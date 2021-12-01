PIC summons AIG, PIO on Dec 6

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has summoned the AIG (IAB) and the public information officer (PIO) on December 6 after the DIG (IAB) branch gave wrong information in connection with an inquiry.
According to directives issued in the Khalid Saeed vs DIG (Accountability) case, the applicant, Khalid Saeed, said he had demanded the reports of inquiries conducted by the SP Sadr and the SP Cantt, Lahore, against Sub-inspector Asad Abbas. Khalid said the Police Department informed him that the inquiries are in process.
The commission said in its order that the inquiries had been completed on August 2, 2020. The commission directed the AIG (Inquiries) and the PIO to explain their position after personally appearing before the commission. The commission also ordered to give attested copies of the inquiries to the complainant.
LAHORE: This past month, Lahore, Pakistan, has repeatedly topped the ‘daily ranking’ of most polluted city in the...
A Taliban deputy spokesman rejected the HRW report, saying that the Taliban established a general amnesty on their...
KARACHI: The World Health Organization has designated the new variant of Covid-19 'Omicron' as a variant of concern....
OXFORD; Michigan: A student is in custody after three people died and six were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon...
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took note of the outrage and sought a report from the chief secretary in this regard
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has warned that...