Yasmin opens Thoracic Surgery Unit at Services

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the new Thoracic Surgery Unit at Services Hospital here on Tuesday.

Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Tayyaba Wasim, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtasham ul Haq, Head of Dept Prof Dr Shoaib Nabi, President Chest Council Dr Khalid, Dr Waqas Hussain, Dr Ahmed Ali and a large number of doctors were present on the occasion.

The health minister inquired from the patients about the facilities being provided to them in the hospital. Principal SIMS shared the status of existing facilities and new measures at the hospital. In her speech, Dr Yasmin said, “We can improve the performance of trainee doctors through quality training workshops. Record hiring of doctors have been made in our times,” she said.

Principal SIMS Dr Tayyaba Wasim said that Dr Yasmin Rashid rendered immense services during corona pandemic and dengue epidemic and remained a role model for all of us. She said top quality services are being provided to patients in the hospital.

PU medical camp: Punjab University (PU) Institute of Special Education organised a one-day seminar on general health and free medical camp in collaboration with Punjab Welfare Trust for Disabled, Ghazali Education Trust, Akhuwat Trust and Child Welfare Centre. The collaborating organisations provided free medical checkup, health, consultation and medicines to the persons with disabilities and their parents in particular for university community. On the occasion, Dr Izhar Hashmi from General Hospital, Dr Tahir Rasool, Dr Abid Hussain, Director Institute of Special Education Dr Humaira Bano and others medical experts addressed the seminar. More than 300 students with disabilities and their parents availed the opportunity of free-of-cost medical tests.

PFA: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed four food production units for making adulterated and substandard food items while carrying out an operation in City. PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that the purpose of the operation was to ensure the provision of quality and healthy food for the people. The raids were conducted on Thokar Niaz Baig, Raiwind Road, Samanabad and in Madina Colony. He said that fake ketchup of famous brand was being prepared with hazardous ingredients. While teams discarded a total 3,452kg items in which 1,798kg substandard ketchup, 602kg mayonnaise, 496kg sauce, 60kg starch and huge quantity of loose colours and chemicals were included.