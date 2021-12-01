Nasa postpones ISS spacewalk due to debris risk

After a lifetime struggling against Myanmar’s military, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again at...
KHARTOUM; Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Tuesday at protesters rallying against last month’s military...
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon launched a fresh probe late on Monday into a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria,...
London: The head of Britain’s overseas spy service on Tuesday called for the country’s intelligence agencies to...
TOKYO: A 69-year-old man has been rescued in rough seas off Japan after spending 22 hours drifting in open water, with...
WASHINGTON: The US military will re-inforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining...