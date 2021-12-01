World Team Squash Championship cancelled

KARACHI: The World Squash Federation (WSF) has cancelled the 2021 WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship over non-confirmation of visas to the Israel team by Malaysia.

The championship was scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur from December 7-12. The WSF on Tuesday announced: “The WSF believes in an open and inclusive Men’s World Team Squash Championships and the possibility that some nations would be unable to compete due to the lack of confirmation over the issuing of visas and travel authorisations by the National Authorities has led SRAM to inform the WSF of the decision to cancel.”

WSF President Zena Wooldridge announced that the championship had to be cancelled. “I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Malaysia for their unwavering efforts to influence the highest authorities of Malaysia to ensure the ability of all participating teams including Israel to enter Malaysia and compete, without any political discrimination, in accordance with the principles and rules of the Olympic Charter.”