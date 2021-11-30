LHC suspends three-month sentence of DC, AC

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Ameer Bhatti Monday suspended three-month sentence each, handed down to deputy commissioner Tariq Basra and assistant commissioner Imtiaz Ali of Mandi Bahauddin by a consumer court judge for allegedly insulting the court and uttering contemptuous remarks against it. The CJ issued the order on separate appeals, filed by both the convicts, challenging their conviction and sentence. As the hearing

started, the counsel for the appellants argued that the consumer court had illegally awarded sentence to both government officials. He pointed out that the consumer court had no jurisdiction to hear the case. After hearing the initial arguments, the CJ suspended sentence of both convicts and summoned record of the case from the trial court.