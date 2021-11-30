Turkey to seek Egypt, Israel thaw

Ankara: Turkey will take steps to improve relations with Egypt and Israel similar to those taken with the UAE, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in comments published by Turkish media on Monday.
Ties between Turkey and the UAE were strained over regional issues, but Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s visit to Ankara last week thawed relations as the countries sealed multi-billion-dollar investments.
"Just as a step was taken between us and the United Arab Emirates, we will take similar steps with the others," Erdogan told Turkish reporters on board his plane returning from a trip to Turkmenistan at the weekend, NTV broadcaster reported.
COLOMBO: Armed troops broke up Tamil memorials for Sri Lanka’s civil war dead and beat up journalists covering one...
THE HAGUE: Syria and Russia faced renewed pressure to come clean over alleged chemical weapons use as the global toxic...
Washington: The American dictionary of reference Merriam-Webster on Monday revealed "vaccine" to be its word of the...
The much-anticipated sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with grooming underage girls...
MARIB, Yemen: Forced to flee fighting in Yemen’s brutal war, Ali Yehya Hayba and his family find themselves crammed...
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Opposition parties in Kyrgyzstan cried foul on Monday after an automated count bedevilled by...