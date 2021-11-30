People no more trust PML-N, PPP, PTI: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said both dictators and democratic rulers have destroyed the country over the last 70 years by trampling law and committing corruption at the expense of fundamental rights of people.

Addressing women's youth convention at Alhamra hall organised by JI women wing and later talking to the media here on Monday, he said “Women have long been deprived of their basic rights to live and enjoy food, shelter and security. Rampant increase in female harassment and child rape cases, evils of dowry, Vani and honour killing have plagued society. But the rulers pay no attention to address the problems and are engaged in protecting personal interests,” he said.

Siraj said the country’s 35 years under direct martial law and three so-called democratic parties were a sad story of loot, plunder and pursuing personal interests at the cost of poor masses. The PTI did nothing for welfare of people in the last three years. Today, institutions are fighting against one another, attacks on Election Commission are continuing, and PTI planned to steal the next election through electronic voting machines which would lay the foundations of permanent electoral rigging for next generations, he alleged.

He said the people named in Pandora's Papers and Panama Leaks were those who have ruled the nation for decades. “People need justice. They want their basic rights,” he said, asking the rulers to justify their heaps of wealth in the country where majority of people lacked even clean drinking water facility. The nation, he said, had fully recognised the feudal lords, corrupt capitalists and mafias and was no more ready to trust the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP. People want Islamic system now. JI is the only option left with the people, he said. Later, talking to journalists, Sirajul Haq said establishment should stop interference in political matters if it wanted to avoid public criticism. To a question, he said the JI would give full representation to youth and women in the LG polls and general elections.