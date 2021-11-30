JS Bank opens office in Islamabad

Islamabad: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan announced the opening of its new state of the art private banking office at the Serena usiness Centre in Islamabad.

This new office is designed to facilitate priority customers with dedicated financial advisors who will guide and assist in wealth management, estate planning and other multi-dimensional solutions so to give the customers an experience beyond the ordinary.

This is the third office which has been inaugurated after the successful launches in Karachi and Lahore. The event was inaugurated by air commodore (retd.) Sohail Aman, Basir Shamsie, president & CEO JS Bank, senator Faisal Javed, customer Ana Faisal

The inauguration was attended by members of the diplomatic corps including ambassadors, senior government officials including Azfar Ahsan, chairman BOI, Kamran Nasir CEO, JS Global, executives from the corporate sector and other distinguished guests. Speaking at the event Basir Shamsie, president & CEO JS Bank mentioned, “This is not just an

office, it is an experience that aligns with our vision of customer centricity; and focusing on providing unmatched services to give a WOW experience.”

The commitment to better facilitate the customers is the key to success and with this JS bank continues to provide innovative and digital financial solutions so to give its customers an experience beyond ordinary.