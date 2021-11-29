120 varsity students, faculty spend day with Army

MULTAN: Some 120 students and faculty of educational institutions of Multan spent a day with the Pakistan Army at Multan Garrison on Saturday.
According to an ISPR press release, students of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Bahauddin Zakariya University visited the garrison. The visit was organised to enlighten students about the functioning of Pakistan Army, its organisation and defence capability.
On arrival, the students were given an overview of the operational and training activities of Pakistan Army. The participants also witnessed conduct of live firing with small arms. Later, students enjoyed ride on tanks and armoured personnel carriers. The students applauded the state of morale, commitment and professional competence and thanked Pak Army and expressed their gratitude for being provided an opportunity and lifetime experience to interact with troops.
