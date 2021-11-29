Environmentalists urge not to convert jogging tracks into hard pavements

Islamabad: The young environmentalists have stated that the walking and jogging tracks should not be converted into hard pavements as they would cause damage to the natural environment.

According to them, it would not be advisable to convert ‘Islamabad—the green’ to ‘Islamabad—the concrete’ so beautification work on walking and jogging tracks should be done in line with the international practices.

Khalid Tanoli, a student of environmental sciences, said “It is healthier to walk and run on soft surface because it helps prevent unwanted pains in the human body.”

“The hard pavements never allow rainwater to recharge the underground water level so their construction is prohibited all over the world in green belts and catchment areas,” he said.

He said the law states that the viewpoint of the residents should be considered before carrying out any development work especially related to the natural environment.

Most greenways support non-consumptive activities such as walking, jogging, picnicking, nature study, and photography. Each of these uses has a slightly different impact on the environment, which in turn calls for different design or management practices.

The existing laws envisage that while doing development work the developer should locate and design facilities such as trails, access points, picnic areas, and visitor centres to enhance recreational experiences as well as minimize environmental impact.

Permeable surfaces should be used when possible because they function similarly to the natural cover by allowing water to permeate the soil.

Syeda Aqraba, an environmental activist, said “Negative impacts on the natural environment are not isolated occurrences. Instead, they occur in combination and can exacerbate or compensate for each other. Therefore, it is important for designers and managers to look comprehensively at ecosystems and at their design and management programmes rather than to focus narrowly on individual places and recreational activities."