Eleven POs arrested, arms seized in Mardan operations

MARDAN: The district police have arrested 11 proclaimed offenders, seven abettors in various crimes, and 47 other suspects and also recovered weapons here on Sunday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that the cops conducted search and strike operations in Lundkhwar, Shergarh, Takhtbhai, Saroshah, Kharaki and Toru areas on the directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan.

The police arrested 11 wanted men and their seven accomplices and also recovered three Kalashnikovs, one rifle, 12 pistols, three shotguns, and around 200 bullets.

Also, six drug pushers were arrested and around 5kg charas was recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, the cops arrested three persons accused of firing shots in the air in the Shahbaz Garhi area of the Mardan district. Three pistols along with bullets were also recovered from the accused.

The spokesman said the DPO had declared zero-tolerance for aerial firing in the district and field officers have been directed to arrest those who commit aerial firing.