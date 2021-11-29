Convocation arranged at UET Jalozai Campus

PESHAWAR: The students of the first batch of the Computer Science and Information Technology Department, University of Engineering and Technology, Jalozai Campus, were awarded degrees at a convocation here on Sunday.
As many as five girls and 23 boys were awarded the degrees at the convocation.Department Chairman Prof Dr Syed Adil Ali Shah presided over the event.
Campus coordinator Dr Shahid Maqsood was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof Dr Abdul Hafeez and other teachers also attended the gathering.
A student Samia Shafqat Ashfaq was honoured with a gold medal.Dr Syed Adil Ali Shah congratulated the students and expressed good wishes for them in their practical life.
