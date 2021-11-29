Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear, sir, I have done BSc Chemistry and then a two-year Masters in Organic Chemistry. I wish to do an MS in Applied Chemistry from abroad. What would you suggest me? (Kashif Khoso, Quetta)

Ans: Dear Mr Khoso, I think you have studied chemistry for enough time and doing another masters will not help you in advancement of your career from abroad. I would suggest you look at some emerging areas that connect your current degree and will help you to open up new career prospects, one of these degrees could be MSc DNA Analysis or MSc DNA & Biometrics.

Q2: I am a lawyer by profession having done my LLB but despite hard work I failed to become a successful lawyer. Maybe I am not competent enough to attract clients or be able to make up stories towards a successful case. I want to change my profession either towards business or anything related but not as a practicing lawyer. (Nayyar Anjum Chaudhry, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Nayyar, since you are already a lawyer and understand the legal aspects of a crime and have studied several subjects to achieve a law degree. I would like to advise you to do a Masters in Cybercrime which is an upcoming field and requires basic knowledge of computing along with some subjects that relate to crimes committed on the internet. I am sure you will find better opportunities in public and private sector both in Pakistan and abroad.

Q3: I have done my MCom and have been serving in NDMA as assistant manager in the finance and accounts section. However, I want to become a professional, what is your advic for me in finding such a career. (Suhaib Munawar Siddiqui, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Siddiqui, as you are already working with a renowned government agency in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority, I would suggest you look at doing a diploma or masters in Disaster Management, Crises Management or Rehabilitation and connect your NDMA experience to find better opportunities as a professional in the area of disaster management.

Q4: Respected Mr Abidi, my son is doing his O-levels and has taken all science subjects. He is planning to do medicine in the future. Should he go for A-levels or switch to the FSc/Intermediate system so that he can get admission to a good medical university in Pakistan. (Zainab Abbas, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Zainab, if your son plans to study medicine in Pakistan it is advisable that he switches to the FSc system whether from provincial or federal board. As you are aware the medical university entrance exams and the IBCC equivalence are more inclined towards the FSc marks and grades and FSc students are more likely to get better marks and qualify for entry to a medical university. This is subject to your student working really hard to achieve a good percentage if he does his O-levels in good grades.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).