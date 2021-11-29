Pakistan, India clash in Asian Team Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan will face India in their all-important group match on Wednesday at the 20th edition of the Asian Team Squash Championships, to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 30 to December 4.
The organisers have released draws on Sunday and fourth seeds Pakistan have been placed in Pool A along with India.
The other teams of Pool A are fifth seed Japan, eighth seed Philippines, ninth seed Iraq and 12th seed Indonesia.
According to the draws, Pakistan will face Philippines and Indonesia on Tuesday, India and Iraq on Wednesday, and Japan on Thursday.
The teams of Pool B are Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea, Singapore and Sri Lanka.
India, led by Malaysian Open winner and world No 15 Saurav Ghosal, start as the top seeds and favourites as they seek their maiden Asian team title.
PARIS: Britain booked their place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals with a come-from-behind victory over the Czech...
ISLAMABAD: Northern Provincial Association Sunday sought more representation of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the PCB...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation will announces the probables for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in the...
LONDON: Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea, Steven...
LAHORE: Six matches were decided in the 52nd Engro National Volleyball Championship at the Punjab Gymnasium Hall here...
NEW YORK: Australia’s George Kambosos used a high-energy attack and a stinging overhand right to become the unified...