Pakistan, India clash in Asian Team Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan will face India in their all-important group match on Wednesday at the 20th edition of the Asian Team Squash Championships, to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 30 to December 4.

The organisers have released draws on Sunday and fourth seeds Pakistan have been placed in Pool A along with India.

The other teams of Pool A are fifth seed Japan, eighth seed Philippines, ninth seed Iraq and 12th seed Indonesia.

According to the draws, Pakistan will face Philippines and Indonesia on Tuesday, India and Iraq on Wednesday, and Japan on Thursday.

The teams of Pool B are Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

India, led by Malaysian Open winner and world No 15 Saurav Ghosal, start as the top seeds and favourites as they seek their maiden Asian team title.