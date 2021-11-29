Pak squad for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy to be named soon

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will announces the probables for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in the coming few days, 'The News' has learnt.
The tournament will be held from December 14-22 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
According to a source, at least six to seven players of national junior team currently participating in the Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 in India, will be included in the side for Champions Trophy.
"The national selection committee is closely monitoring the performance of junior players and they are going to select six to seven players in the senior team," he said.
Apart from Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh, Japan, Korea, India and Malaysia will be featuring at the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.
Pakistan will begin their campaign against Japan on December 14, followed by their clash against Malaysia on December 15 and third match against arch-rivals India on December 16.
