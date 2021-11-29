Iceland’s ruling coalition agrees on new government

Reykjavik: Iceland’s outgoing left-right coalition government said on Sunday it had reached a deal to continue together in power for four more years, more than two months after winning a majority in a general election.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left Green Movement will continue to head the government, the parties said. The Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party and the centre-right Progressive Party together won 38 of the 63 seats in parliament in the September vote.