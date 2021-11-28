 
Two die as powerful storm batters UK

By AFP
November 28, 2021

LONDON: Two people were killed, thousands of homes cut off from power and drivers stuck on freezing roads overnight as a powerful storm hit the northern UK, authorities said on Saturday.

One woman tweeted a video of her flight from Paris struggling to land in Manchester, northwest England, in high winds late on Friday.

Passengers’ nervous laughter gave way to screams and sobs before the pilot aborted the landing, succeeding on a second attempt.