Two die as powerful storm batters UK

LONDON: Two people were killed, thousands of homes cut off from power and drivers stuck on freezing roads overnight as a powerful storm hit the northern UK, authorities said on Saturday.
One woman tweeted a video of her flight from Paris struggling to land in Manchester, northwest England, in high winds late on Friday.
Passengers’ nervous laughter gave way to screams and sobs before the pilot aborted the landing, succeeding on a second attempt.
BELGRADE, Serbia: Skirmishes on Saturday erupted in Serbia between police and anti-government demonstrators who...
MADRID: Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning...
MOSCOW: Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine and suggestions to the contrary are malicious US propaganda, Moscow's...
SEOUL: The widow of a South Korean dictator who brutally crushed opponents until mass demonstrations forced him from...
ABU DHABI: One hundred percent of the United Arab Emirates’ population has received at least one dose of a vaccine...
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at his first troop review on Saturday, renewed his pledge to consider...