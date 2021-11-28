Trudeau tours flood-ravaged western Canada

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday visited areas of Canada’s Pacific coast hit by catastrophic floods, warning of further climate mayhem as the region braces for more torrential rains.

"This will not be the last crisis Canadians go through," Trudeau told a joint news conference with British Columbia’s premier, John Horgan.

"Extreme weather events are going to become more frequent," he said, adding: "We need to address the long term climate change problems," including by cutting CO2 emissions and making infrastructure more resilient.

Heavy rains hit British Columbia in mid-November, causing widespread flooding and mudslides that damaged or destroyed roads and bridges, forced thousands to evacuate their homes and left at least four dead and one missing.