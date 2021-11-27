Housing sector expo attracts large crowds

Islamabad : Architects, builders, developers, home improvement, real estate consultants, housing projects, and landscaping companies gathered under one roof to facilitate the public on the first day of the Pakistan International Property Housing and Construction Exhibition and Convention (PIPEC) 2021 being held at the Pak-China Friendship Centre here on Friday. Jang Group is the media partner of the property exhibition.

One of the largest housing sector expos is being organised to offer three days to provide forty plus key players of the real estate arena not only to showcase their current and upcoming projects but also interact with potential buyers, overseas Pakistanis, and investors.

The consultants and experts on various stalls assisted the buyers and investors and answered their queries about their upcoming projects. The interested families thronged the venue and visited as many stalls as they could to gather knowledge and collect brochures, details, and payment plans of various estate and property developers.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati graced the event with his presence. He visited each and every stall inquiring about their projects. Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to PM on CDA Affairs also visited the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the organisers in arranging such a successful exhibition.

While talking with ‘The News’, Fahad Barlas, one of the founding members of the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry said that it is heartening to see the success of this exhibition. “Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry was formed just a month back and it is such a huge success, he said adding public's response is phenomenal and they are taking interest in the property business.

“Our mission is to bring huge investments in Pakistan. Keeping in mind our PM’s initiative on construction business for low-cost and vertical development, we have tried to cater to all segments of society. The projects are mostly low-cost for the middle class and salaried persons as well for the elite class who would love to invest in bigger projects. It’s heartening to see the massive response from the public who are taking a big interest in the property business. This exhibition was organised after a year due to the COVID situation. Sixty companies from all over Pakistan are participating in the exhibition. Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation would also visit the exhibition and share their feedback on the exhibition. Property business is mostly male-oriented business, but it’s good to see now that women entrepreneurs are also taking keen interest in investing in this sector,” he said

Barlas said that there is very strict criteria from which we select the developers and builders. They should have the credibility of delivering the project on time and have a credible reputation in order to display their details here publicly.

Ayesha Sami, one of the potential buyers, while talking to this scribe said that it is time for her to start thinking about investing in small plots that come in her budget because her kids were growing up and she’ll need money for their higher education. “I am a housewife and need to save some money for a better future for my kids. Instead of wasting days and months to fish out the best property, I came here to save my time because all big developers’ names are under one roof,” she added.

The upper portion of the Pak-China Friendship Centre was designated for various projects as well as gemstones, art, embroidered shawls, etc. There were main stalls of embroidered clothes, purses, shawls, jewellery etc.

Women were also seen interested in seeking details of the upcoming projects buying jewellery, clothes, purses, and decorative items that were available at various stalls. The organisers had put up a food court and music was also played to entertain the guests.