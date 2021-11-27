Two women raped in Okara

OKARA: Two women were raped in separate incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, daughter-in-law of Hameed Khan was on her way at 31/1AL village when accused Akmal Sajjad allegedly raped her. The granddaughter of Muhammad Aslam was alone at home when her relative accused Mujahid entered the house and allegedly raped her.
LAHORE: Investigation police teams arrested 11 criminals involved in murders and robberies.
KABUL: The delegations of the Islamic Emirate and the US are set to meet in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.The...
SUKKUR: A man on Friday gunned down his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said accused...
SUKKUR: Three different incidents of suicides were reported from Sanghar, Umarkot and Khairpur districts on...
KARACHI: The direct election for mayor in a city like Karachi is not humanly possible given its massive size and so...
KABUL: The death rate of children affected by malnutrition, and level of children patients being brought to hospitals,...