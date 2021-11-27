 
close
Saturday November 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Two women raped in Okara

November 27, 2021

OKARA: Two women were raped in separate incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, daughter-in-law of Hameed Khan was on her way at 31/1AL village when accused Akmal Sajjad allegedly raped her. The granddaughter of Muhammad Aslam was alone at home when her relative accused Mujahid entered the house and allegedly raped her.