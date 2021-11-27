CM seeks South Korean investment in Punjab

LAHORE: South Korean Ambassador Mr Suh Sangpyo called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest. Both agreed to enhance cooperation in IT, skills' development, tourism, healthcare and other sectors.

At the outset, the chief minister pointed out that both the countries enjoyed friendly relations and strong economic ties, adding that trade and economic relations should be further promoted. Bilateral exchange of trade and cultural delegations would boost the friendship between both countries, he continued.

The provincial government is desirous of benefiting from South Korean experiences of utilising technology for composite development as conducive investment opportunities are available in Punjab, he said and pointed out that an investment facilitation cell had been established to start one-window operations and foreign investors are provided different facilities on a priority basis.

The chief minister added that South Korean investors would be provided special incentives in special economic zones being established in the province as the government wanted to learn from the Korean experience of providing technical and vocational training to the youth. Suh Sangpyo expressed the desire to promote trade and economic ties with Pakistan and showed readiness to provide technical assistance to the Punjab government.

The Punjab government has taken commendable steps to overcome corona, he added and apprised the chief minister of the details of Korean investment in Pakistan. Secretaries of industries, tourism and Planning & Development Departments and others were also present on the occasion.