SC adjourns MNA Ali Wazeer’s bail application till Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the post-arrest bail application of MNA Ali Wazeer on the Sindh government's plea seeking adjournment till Monday. A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, heard the bail after the arrest plea. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Sindh government pleaded the court to adjourn the case. He said Ali Wazeer was booked for anti-national activities in Sindh.

The court accepted the Sindh government's plea and adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday (November 29). Earlier, the Sindh High Court had rejected Ali Wazeer's bail application.