LAHORE: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to the chief election commissioner (CEC), demanding action against the employees found involved in stealing Daska by-election.Shehbaz had written the letter to CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja on November 23, 2021.

The letter said the officials from provincial and federal governments, who were involved in rigging and issuing illegal directives, be exposed and action be initiated against them.

Those who were found involved in rigging and issuing illegal directives to district management with criminal designs be arrested and complaints be filed against them in the courts under Section 191 of the Election Act. The process of conviction should also be initiated against them under sections 184, 186 and 187Amendments be introduced in act rules code of conduct and procedure in consultation with political parties, so that irregularities like Daska by-polls don't recur in future.

Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that fact-finding reports have been issued on Daska by-polls, NA-75 Sialkot. Presiding officers, election staff, DC and DPO Sialkot were found involved in misconduct and illegal activities, he said.